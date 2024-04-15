×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: arizona | abortion | ban

'Hysteria' Over Arizona Abortion Ban Won't Last Forever

The Arizona Supreme Court reignited debate with the revival of 160-year-old abortion ban, sparking controversy and legislative response.

By    |   Monday, 15 April 2024 10:01 AM EDT

While Democrats will certainly look to galvanize voters on the Arizona Supreme Court ruling that revived a 160-year-old abortion ban to drive turnout, political experts don’t expect the “hysteria” surrounding the decision to last, especially as the Arizona Legislature scrambles to address the ruling.

The Civil War-era law, which predates Arizona’s statehood, had been blocked until the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 allowing the ban to go back into effect.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
While Democrats will certainly look to galvanize voters on the Arizona Supreme Court ruling that revived a 160-year-old abortion ban to drive turnout, political experts don't expect the "hysteria" surrounding the decision to last, especially as the state legislature...
arizona, abortion, ban
1182
2024-01-15
Monday, 15 April 2024 10:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved