'Hysteria' Over Arizona Abortion Ban Won't Last Forever

While Democrats will certainly look to galvanize voters on the Arizona Supreme Court ruling that revived a 160-year-old abortion ban to drive turnout, political experts don’t expect the “hysteria” surrounding the decision to last, especially as the Arizona Legislature scrambles to address the ruling.

The Civil War-era law, which predates Arizona’s statehood, had been blocked until the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 allowing the ban to go back into effect.