Arab Nations Fulfilled 'Obligation' to Abraham Accords During Iranian Attack

Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari and other members of the Israeli military stand next to an Iranian ballistic missile that fell in Israel on the weekend. (Getty Images)
 

By    |   Thursday, 18 April 2024 07:55 AM EDT

Arab nations' participation in operation "Iron Shield" — a highly coordinated military response to the Islamic Republic of Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel — proved that the historic Abraham Accords worked when put to the ultimate test, Middle East experts say.

Tehran's Saturday salvo was a major military flop thanks to Israel's vaunted air-defense system and assistance from the U.S., western allies, and key Arab partners that helped orchestrate an effective defense that intercepted and destroyed more than 300 Iranian drones and missiles before they even reached Israeli airspace.

