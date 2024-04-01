×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: april | 2024 | events

April Watch: Total Solar Eclipse, Earth Day, Music Festivals

A woman looks at the sun with solar glasses after the Annular Solar Eclipse completed in Capitol Reef National Park, Utah, on Oct. 14, 2023. (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 01 April 2024 10:07 AM EDT

Those trying to get their annual spring cleaning done this month will have to squeeze it in between catching a total solar eclipse, filing taxes, and attending a music festival or two.

April is all about celebrating Mother Nature with the eclipse, Earth Day, and Arbor Day. Other major outdoor events include the Boston Marathon, Palm Springs' annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Those trying to get their annual spring cleaning done this month will have to squeeze it in between catching a total solar eclipse, filing taxes, and attending a music festival or two. April is all about celebrating Mother Nature with the eclipse, Earth Day, and Arbor Day....
april, 2024, events
1331
2024-07-01
Monday, 01 April 2024 10:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved