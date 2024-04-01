April Watch: Total Solar Eclipse, Earth Day, Music Festivals

Those trying to get their annual spring cleaning done this month will have to squeeze it in between catching a total solar eclipse, filing taxes, and attending a music festival or two.
April is all about celebrating Mother Nature with the eclipse, Earth Day, and Arbor Day. Other major outdoor events include the Boston Marathon, Palm Springs' annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.