WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: antony blinken | china | trip | foreign policy

Blinken's China Trip Further 'Weakened US Deterrent'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing April 26. (Getty Images)
 

By    |   Wednesday, 01 May 2024 07:33 AM EDT

The last time Antony Blinken went to China it was delayed, came in the wake of spy balloons wafting over the United States and was riddled with images of the secretary of state semi bowing to Xi Jinping, sitting off to the side of the Chinese president and ended with the communist nation announcing it would conduct military training in Cuba.

Nearly a year later, another trip to China last week doesn't seem to have fared any better. Blinken was not received with the customary welcoming ceremony at the airport, nor was there the usual decorum with dignitaries at his departure from Beijing – only U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns seeing him off.

John Mills

Bio coming soon.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The last time Antony Blinken went to China it was delayed and was riddled with images of the secretary of state semi bowing to Xi Jinping, sitting off to the side of the Chinese president, and ended with the communist nation announcing it would conduct military training in Cuba.
antony blinken, china, trip, foreign policy
725
2024-33-01
Wednesday, 01 May 2024 07:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved