Fauci, Weingarten Denials 'Slap in the Face' to Parents

Two of the biggest advocates of keeping schools closed during the COVID-19 pandemic are getting a dressing down by lawmakers, the media, and parents for the duo's efforts to rewrite history by publicly claiming they had nothing to do with keeping kids out of the classroom.

In recent TV and print interviews and during congressional hearings, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who at the end of 2022 retired from his role as the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten have both been downplaying their roles in helping schools safely navigate challenges brought on by the pandemic.