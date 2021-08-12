×
With Cuomo Out, Will Ocasio-Cortez Target Schumer?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., attends a press conference outside of the U.S. Capitol on July 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 12 August 2021 12:15 PM

New York’s influential "woke" left Democrats did a victory dance after Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was embroiled in multiple scandals, was forced to announce he would resign.

Now, many in their ranks are pushing far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, better known as AOC, to take on incumbent Sen. Chuck Schumer in next year’s Democrat primary for U.S. Senate.

