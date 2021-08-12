With Cuomo Out, Will Ocasio-Cortez Target Schumer?

New York’s influential "woke" left Democrats did a victory dance after Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was embroiled in multiple scandals, was forced to announce he would resign.
Now, many in their ranks are pushing far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, better known as AOC, to take on incumbent Sen. Chuck Schumer in next year’s Democrat primary for U.S. Senate.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin