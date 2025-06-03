Medved's 'American Miracle' Film Previews at Kennedy Center

Last month when a child asked Karoline Leavitt who President Donald Trump's favorite president is — drawing laughter saying, "besides himself" — the White House press secretary said it was George Washington.

The timing was advantageous, as on Wednesday, June 4, radio talk show host Michael Medved will host at The Kennedy Center a VIP red-carpet premiere of "The American Miracle — Our Nation is No Accident," his docudrama about the Founders, with particular attention paid to our first president.