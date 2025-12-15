America at 250: 10 Events That Shaped a Superpower

America was replete with significant historical events during its first 250 years as it grew from a land looked down upon by its British overlords to the world's most powerful nation.
As part of Newsmax's coverage of the country's semiquincentennial, here's a look at 10 of the consequential events that formed what would become the most powerful, innovative, and freedom-loving place the world has ever known.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin