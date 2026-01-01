WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: america | 250 | anniversary | freedom train | amtrak | bicentennial

America at 250: Freedom Train Fights to Roll Again

The arrival of the American Freedom Train in Archbold, Ohio, draws a big crowd on June 20, 1975. The 26-car train toured the U.S. in 1975 and 1976 to celebrate the nation's bicentennial. (AP)

By    |   Monday, 12 January 2026 06:28 AM EST

One of Jeffrey Anderson's most cherished toys as a child was a replica of the American Freedom Train that traversed the nation during its 1976 bicentennial celebration.

Fifty years later, Anderson has become the driving force in bringing back the Freedom Train as America celebrates its 250th birthday this year.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
One of Jeffrey Anderson's most cherished toys as a child was a replica of the American Freedom Train that traversed the nation during its 1976 bicentennial celebration.
america, 250, anniversary, freedom train, amtrak, bicentennial
938
2026-28-12
Monday, 12 January 2026 06:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved