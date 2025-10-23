WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ambassador | mike waltz | salvage | united nations | trump administration

Ambassador Mike Waltz: UN Should Be Salvaged

U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 23 October 2025 05:06 PM EDT

The United Nations' biased handling of the Israel-Palestinian conflict, climate, and immigration has some conservatives expressing skepticism about the institution.

But Mike Waltz, ambassador to the U.N., is not among those.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The United Nations' biased handling of the Israel-Palestinian conflict, climate, and immigration has some conservatives expressing skepticism about the institution.B ut Mike Waltz, ambassador to the U.N., is not among those.
ambassador, mike waltz, salvage, united nations, trump administration
856
2025-06-23
Thursday, 23 October 2025 05:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved