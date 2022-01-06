×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alvin bragg | manhattan da | crime | prosecution | reform

New Manhattan DA Pushes Progressive Reform Despite 'More Dangerous,' 'Blatant' Crime

Alvin Bragg, district attorney-elect, at a meeting against gun violence in Harlem, New York, Nov. 19, 2021. (Lev Radin/Sipa USA via AP)

By    |   Thursday, 06 January 2022 07:06 AM

Even as crime rates continue their lengthy surge in New York City, offenders are being punished with less severe sentences, a path that it appears will be followed — if not expanded — by Manhattan’s progressive new district attorney, raising concerns about whether Alvin Bragg will take a bite out of crime before crime takes another bite out of the Big Apple.

Bragg’s year-opening memo to staff indicated that his office "will not seek a carceral sentence" for many criminal offenses.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Even as crime rates continue their lengthy surge in New York City, offenders are being punished with less severe sentences, a path that it appears will be followed by Manhattan's progressive new district attorney...
alvin bragg, manhattan da, crime, prosecution, reform
1038
2022-06-06
Thursday, 06 January 2022 07:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved