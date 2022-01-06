New Manhattan DA Pushes Progressive Reform Despite 'More Dangerous,' 'Blatant' Crime

Even as crime rates continue their lengthy surge in New York City, offenders are being punished with less severe sentences, a path that it appears will be followed — if not expanded — by Manhattan’s progressive new district attorney, raising concerns about whether Alvin Bragg will take a bite out of crime before crime takes another bite out of the Big Apple.

Bragg’s year-opening memo to staff indicated that his office "will not seek a carceral sentence" for many criminal offenses.