Tags: | | |

Opera to the Oval Office: MAGA Consultant Alexandra Levine's Political Rise A supporter of President Donald Trump holds up a Make America Great Again sign during a rally. Alexandra Levine has played a key role in MAGA, serving as a National Faith Leader in 2019 and participating in high-level briefings during the Abraham Accords.

This profile is part of a series on influential conservative women. Some people just have it — that mix of passion, polish and connections that quietly paves the way for major influence. MAGA political consultant Alexandra Levine is one of those people. Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports! By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive: special investigative reports

breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington

in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines

thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else! All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today! Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin © 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



platinum

Some people just have it - that mix of passion, polish and connections that quietly paves the way for major influence. MAGA political consultant Alexandra Levine is one of those people.

alexandra levine, maga, political consultant, pro-israel

898

Tuesday, 01 July 2025 07:35 AM

2025-35-01

Tuesday, 01 July 2025 07:35 AM