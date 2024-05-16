WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alabama | court | abortion | life | conception | supreme court | ivf

Alabama Court Revives Question About When Life Begins

The Alabama Supreme Court in Montgomery, Alabama. (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 16 May 2024 09:19 AM EDT

Abortion opponents have made their case arguing for the life of the unborn. Abortion advocates have claimed "bodily autonomy." The Supreme Court, in its Roe v. Wade decision citing a case from 1965, declared a right to privacy and ruled that the unborn was not a "person" under the Constitution – at least before viability.

In his opinion for the majority, Justice Harry Blackmun claimed "those trained in the respective disciplines of medicine, philosophy, and theology are unable to arrive at any consensus" of when life begins.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Abortion opponents have made their case arguing for the life of the unborn.
alabama, court, abortion, life, conception, supreme court, ivf, roe v. wade
731
2024-19-16
Thursday, 16 May 2024 09:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved