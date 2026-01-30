WATCH TV LIVE

Maduro Capture Punctures China's Anti-Stealth Radar

Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in handcuffs, arrive in New York City on Jan. 5 after being removed from Venezuela by U.S. forces. (AP)

Monday, 02 February 2026 08:02 AM EST

China may have been left vulnerable to attack by American and comparable Japanese stealth aircraft after a U.S. exercise last month to render Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to the United States on drug charges.

American stealth aircraft, including the F-35 and stealth drones, penetrated Venezuelan airspace undetected despite the deployment of a JY-27V radar that Maduro bought to stealth-proof his airspace. China had unveiled the system in May at an exhibition in Hefei, China.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

Monday, 02 February 2026 08:02 AM
