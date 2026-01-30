Maduro Capture Punctures China's Anti-Stealth Radar

China may have been left vulnerable to attack by American and comparable Japanese stealth aircraft after a U.S. exercise last month to render Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to the United States on drug charges.

American stealth aircraft, including the F-35 and stealth drones, penetrated Venezuelan airspace undetected despite the deployment of a JY-27V radar that Maduro bought to stealth-proof his airspace. China had unveiled the system in May at an exhibition in Hefei, China.