German Ruling Party's Proposed Ban on Opposition AfD Draws Criticism

Germany's ruling Social Democrats (SPD) have initiated a formal move to ban the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), the country's main opposition party.
Following February's elections, the AfD has emerged as the second most popular political force in the nation. The SPD's proposal reflects growing concerns about the AfD's influence in German politics. The party has been accused of promoting extremist views, which has prompted calls for stricter measures to counter its rise.
