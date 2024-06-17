WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: abortion | justice | selective | prosecution | fbi | police | politicization

Pro-life Activist Seeks Accountability From FBI, Local Police

By    |   Monday, 17 June 2024 09:23 AM EDT

An anti-abortion activist who was acquitted on abortion access charges after the FBI and about two dozen other federal and state officers raided his home with weapons drawn during breakfast is suing the government hoping to dissuade it from terrorizing another family.

Mark Houck's suit was filed under the Federal Tort Claims Act, claiming the Justice Department engaged in "malicious prosecution, retaliatory prosecution, abuse of process, false arrest, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress committed by federal employees, and agents against Mr. Houck, Mrs. Houck, and their children."

John Rossomando

Bio coming soon.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
An anti-abortion activist who was acquitted on abortion access charges after the FBI and about two dozen other federal and state officers raided his home with weapons drawn during breakfast is suing the government hoping to dissuade it from terrorizing another family.
abortion, justice, selective, prosecution, fbi, police, politicization, weaponization, merrick garland
1078
2024-23-17
Monday, 17 June 2024 09:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved