Pro-life Activist Seeks Accountability From FBI, Local Police

An anti-abortion activist who was acquitted on abortion access charges after the FBI and about two dozen other federal and state officers raided his home with weapons drawn during breakfast is suing the government hoping to dissuade it from terrorizing another family.
Mark Houck's suit was filed under the Federal Tort Claims Act, claiming the Justice Department engaged in "malicious prosecution, retaliatory prosecution, abuse of process, false arrest, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress committed by federal employees, and agents against Mr. Houck, Mrs. Houck, and their children."
