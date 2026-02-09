How the 2030 Census Could Redraw US Politics

The short-term concern for Republicans is the first round of midterm elections, which begin March 3 in states including North Carolina and Texas.
Before midnight on Election Day on Nov. 3, it will likely be apparent which party will control the House of Representatives. Currently, Democrats are favored to gain House control in projections based on aggregated race ratings and forecasting models.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Jerry McGlothlin ✉
Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.