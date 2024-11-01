Puerto Rico Senator to Newsmax: Trump Is the Candidate for Change

Shadow U.S. Sen. Zoraida Buxo Santiago of Puerto Rico told Newsmax on Friday that when it comes to the 2024 presidential election, "the candidate for change is definitely Donald J. Trump."

Following the controversial remarks about Puerto Rico by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe on Sunday at a Trump rally, many citizens of the island have distanced themselves from Trump. Buxo said that Trump has been very clear "that he respects the people of Puerto Rico's will."

The topic of Puerto Rico statehood and voting rights is something that will come up with whomever wins the White House. Buxo Santiago said citizens will be "holding a plebiscite during the general election next week."

"We'll be even having a presidential ballot here in Puerto Rico for the first time in history. But we've held three other plebiscites during this century and nothing has happened in Congress, so things have to change," she said during an appearance on "Greg Kelly Reports."

Buxo Santiago added that Puerto Rico needs a leader who can move the island into a place where their rights as citizens are respected.

"And the candidate for change and with bold leadership is definitely Donald J. Trump. He has a statement that he issued on Puerto Rico on respecting the process of self-determination and including statehood."

