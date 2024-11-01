WATCH TV LIVE

New York Post Endorses D'Esposito, LiPetri

Friday, 01 November 2024 09:34 PM EDT

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito and Mike LiPetri, who are competing in New York to help Republicans maintain their House majority, received crucial endorsements Friday from the New York Post.

D'Esposito dealt Democrats a stinging defeat in 2022 when he won an open seat for New York's 4th Congressional District, which covers central and southern Nassau County on Long Island. His race this year features a rematch of 2022, when he defeated Democrat Laura Gillen 51.8%-48.2%.

The Post said D'Esposito's "moderate positions reflect the diversity of his district, with 40% of its voters registered Democrats, 30% Republican, and 30% independent. [He's diverse, too: His mom was born and raised in Puerto Rico.]"

"Plus, he's staked a position as a moderate, serving on the House Problem Solvers Caucus," the Post said. "At the same time, D'Esposito is unequivocal on an issue like fixing 'the disaster at the border,' pointing his finger squarely at [Vice President] Kamala Harris and [President] Joe Biden."

The Post criticized Gillen for playing "the abortion card" and for her role as Hempstead town supervisor in steering a $1.5 billion contract to renovate the Nassau Coliseum to a top donor.

LiPetri is challenging Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi, who won a special election to replace former Rep. George Santos in the third congressional district after Santos was expelled from Congress. The district includes part of the North Shore of Long Island, expands across northern Nassau County and into far northeastern Queens.

"An ex-assemblyman, LiPetri couldn't be more devoted to his community: 'This election is for our home, our family, and our children,' he stresses," the Post said. "And he leaves no doubt about where he stands on issues: 'Seal the border to all illegal immigrants,' he demands."

The Post said LiPetri decries New York's "pro-crime, anti-police agenda," and that to fight inflation, he would "end arbitrary and unfounded 'green' initiatives and mandates that make it impossible for homeowners, builders and investors to live and work in their properties."

The Post said LiPetri and Suozzi support Israel – the district is 21% Jewish – but that voters can't rely on Suozzi "for the kind of support LiPetri promises." The Post said a vote for Suozzi would empower "the Squad" of extreme left-wing Democrats that includes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York should Democrats regain the House majority.

