Yair Netanyahu to Newsmax: Hostage Rescue Shows Difference in Sides

The rescues of four Israeli hostages being held in Gaza Saturday shows the difference between the Israelis and the Palestinians, Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"This is a very happy day for all Israelis and all Jews, and I think all decent people around the world," Netanyahu said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "All Israelis were celebrating yesterday for celebrating life, celebrating the release of innocent hostages."

But the Oct. 7 videos of the hostages being taken and people being killed during the Hamas attack celebrated "the torture, the death, and the kidnapping of innocent civilians, most of whom were women and children," and there were "cheerful crowds inside Gaza," he said.

"That's the main difference between them and us," said Netanyahu. "We celebrate life and then they celebrate hate and death."

Meanwhile, there is a "lot of concern for innocent Palestinian civilians" but "we need to remember that Hamas was not on the people of Gaza," said Netanyahu. "The Gaza civilian population democratically voted them in in 2006. They supported them until now. They didn't rise up against them until now."

He added that not all of the atrocities of Oct. 7, "the raping, the beheading of babies, the torturing, the kidnappings" were carried out by Hamas terrorists, but "by regular Palestinian civilians who came in through the border when the border was open, [wearing] flip-flops and took the chance to rape and pillage and murder. This is a real problem that we need to put into account."

Meanwhile, Netanyahu said he would not comment about the Biden administration and its actions on Israel, but noted Americans, "all polls show that there's an overwhelming support to Israel."

"The American people are a righteous people," he said. "They're moral people. They're standing up with the democracy, which is the strongest ally of the United States, with Israel, the shared common Judeo-Christian values and share the same interests and, and overwhelmingly support for Israel."

Protesters, though, are "paid agitators" who are hostile to the United States, said Netanyahu.

"They burn American flags," he said. "They, they, destroy American monuments and statues. They're calling for the destruction of the United States…you have a lot of real Americans who wave the American flag and the Israeli flag and sing the national anthem, and you can tell the stark difference between between the two groups."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com