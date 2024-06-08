WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Barr: Cease-Fire Would Have Thwarted Israeli Hostage Rescue

Saturday, 08 June 2024 02:50 PM EDT

The rescue of four Israeli hostages in Gaza would "never have happened" if the cease-fire being demanded by "extreme far-left antisemitic voices" had been in place, Rep. Andy Barr insisted Saturday. 

"This good news would have never happened with a cease-fire," Barr said in a Saturday morning post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Thank God Israel’s leaders have ignored the extreme far-left antisemitic voices on America’s college campuses, at the United Nations and even in Congress calling for a ceasefire in Gaza."

He added that Israel's push "must continue until every hostage is rescued or recovered."

The Israeli military said that it rescued four hostages from two separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat Saturday morning. 

One of them, Noa Agamani, 25, was one of the most widely recognized faces — she was abducted on Oct. 7 from the Nova music festival in southern Israel and was last seen being carried away on a motorcycle while screaming "Don't kill me."

The other three hostages, Almog Meir Jan, 21; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 40, all men, were being kept in a separate location in the city. All four of the hostages had been taken from the music festival. 

A member of the Israeli military later died from wounds sustained during the operation.

According to the Israeli military, all four of the hostages are in "good" medical condition. 

President Joe Biden in late May proposed an agreement to end the fighting in Gaza, calling for a cease-fire, the release of both Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners as well as the reconstruction of Gaza, which has seen 75% of its population displaced because of the war.

However, Russia and China have pushed back on the plan, with Moscow asking for amendments at the United Nations. 




