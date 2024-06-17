Ric Grenell to Newsmax: World Leaders Want Donald Trump

World leaders have told former Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell they are rooting for former President Donald Trump to be reelected.

"I've spoken with a lot of socialist leaders, a lot of lefties, and they will tell you privately that they want Donald Trump," Grenell told Newsmax's "Newsline" on Monday. "Some of them won't say it publicly, but they will say it privately."

Leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have expressed support for President Joe Biden because he is the weaker president, according to Grenell.

At the G7 Summit last week in Italy, Scholz said in an interview Biden "knows exactly what he's doing" and will likely be reelected to a second term.

"They want Joe Biden to be in charge because he's predictable and weak," Grenell concluded. "That makes sense.

"Whether you're competing with us economically like Germany or you're on the opposite side of us on freedom and democracy, like Russia, you want the weaker guy running the United States."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com