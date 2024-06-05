Grenell to Newsmax: Americans See 'One-sided' DOJ, Legal System

Former President Donald Trump's polling numbers remain high after his guilty verdict, showing that voters see that the Department of Justice and the legal system are "really one-sided," Ric Grenell, a former U.S. ambassador, said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"We hear this word lawfare all of the time, and it's like warfare, but it's with the law and people see it," Grenell said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We've trained a whole generation of people to run out of the room when they disagree with you, and all those people now are in charge of our justice system and the FBI."

Grenell added that he's "never seen first and second-generation Americans be more nervous" about what's happening in the United States.

"They came to America because they experienced this lawfare, they experienced this cancellation, and the control of the media," Grenell said.

This means regular Americans are struggling to understand everything that's happening in Washington, D.C., he said.

"You're not going to get help from the mainstream media," Grenell said. "They are controlled by the Democrats. ... I think that what is happening to Donald Trump is just a symbol, and they're very nervous about it, and they want to support him because they know they may be next."

Meanwhile, when asked what would happen if Trump is jailed on his felony convictions, Grenell said, "We've already seen unprecedented levels of election interference."

"I don't put it past the Democrats to continue trying to do election interference simply because they know they're losing," he said. "They're not dumb people. The Democrats know they are losing, and so they're going to have to do something radical. They've already achieved such radical levels that I don't put it past them to do anything, but what's scary is that in order to retain power, these Democrats have shown America they're willing to do anything."

Grenell said he's nervous about the "slippery slope" involved because the Democrats have changed the rules.

"Many Republicans that I talked to are saying, 'Look, if these are the new rules, then we have to play by those rules, and we have to get just as aggressive as the Democrats,'" said Grenell. "What we need are Democrats to stand up and say, 'We've overreached. This is too much.'"

Grenell also discussed an article in Wednesday's edition of The Wall Street Journal discussing President Joe Biden's aging issues and what sources said are the declines they are seeing in him behind closed doors.

"It's very concerning because he is going down fast," Grenell said. "We've got five more months of this. By the time we get to the election, Joe Biden is going to be in a very serious state where they can't cover this up any longer."

Grenell added that he hopes people will realize that Biden can't be president for another four years.



"This isn't coming from one or two people," he said. "These are 45 people who have been in the room with Joe Biden day in and day out, and they're saying he can't speak without note cards. He stumbles, he mumbles."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com