Grenell to Newsmax: EU in Throes of Immigration 'Revolt'

Former Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell said the United States should heed what's happening across Europe, telling Newsmax on Monday that it's a "backlash" against progressive and woke policies.

Fed-up Europeans sent progressives packing in parliamentary elections the past four days, replacing traditional power brokers with conservatives. French President Emmanuel Macron dissolved parliament and called for snap national elections in three weeks.

Grenell joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to say that the revolts across western Europe could be a harbinger of things to come for the U.S. Fed-up Americans could drive President Joe Biden out of the White House in November in favor of Donald Trump and his policies.

"You really have to look at what's happening in Europe and realize that progressive policies are under attack. People realize the woke left, when they put together their governments and they put together their policies, they can't produce," Grenell told Schmitt. "People are unhappy; the economies tank. And so you look from Germany to France to Belgium — everywhere there is a Republican-, conservative-style sweep. Now, I hope that's going to happen in our country as well, but we've got some work to do.

"The Europeans have watched inflation take over; they've watched their economies go to the bottom. And suddenly, now you've got countries like France that are scaring Macron because the conservatives are marching towards a takeover, and he's just called for elections, he's that scared."

Grenell also highlighted the rise of the ultra-conservative Alternative for Germany (AfD), now the second largest party in Germany.

"What's happening across Europe is really a backlash. And remember, Rob, the European Union became smaller because of Brexit. The British said we're out of here because the rest of Europe couldn't control the immigration issue," Grenell said. "We need to learn from the Europeans on immigration; when a leader cannot handle the immigration issue in a proper way, the people revolt. I think we're seeing that in America as well."

Grenell spoke of illegal immigration in the U.S., reacting to a weekend poll showing that 62% of Americans across the political spectrum want illegals booted from the country. Grenell, who would figure to have a prominent role in a next Trump administration, carries a basic approach to it.

"I view it as enforcing the laws. And if someone has broken the law, then they need to have some sort of consequences for that," Grenell said. "We have rules. And so, when we find people that have broken the rules, that have cut the line, who are unvetted, of course we have to … kick them out. We have to get people out of this country who broke our laws. The State Department does it every single day."

"It's also about being very realistic about those people waiting. I know people, Rob, who have been waiting years, spending lots of money on attorneys, waiting in line, doing the right thing to get a green card. We owe it to the people that have followed the rules to make sure that the rulebreakers have punishment for what they've done," he added.

