WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ric grenell | europe | parliamentary elections | revolt | immigration | progressives | conservatives

Grenell to Newsmax: EU in Throes of Immigration 'Revolt'

By    |   Monday, 10 June 2024 09:19 PM EDT

Former Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell said the United States should heed what's happening across Europe, telling Newsmax on Monday that it's a "backlash" against progressive and woke policies.

Fed-up Europeans sent progressives packing in parliamentary elections the past four days, replacing traditional power brokers with conservatives. French President Emmanuel Macron dissolved parliament and called for snap national elections in three weeks.

Grenell joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to say that the revolts across western Europe could be a harbinger of things to come for the U.S. Fed-up Americans could drive President Joe Biden out of the White House in November in favor of Donald Trump and his policies.

"You really have to look at what's happening in Europe and realize that progressive policies are under attack. People realize the woke left, when they put together their governments and they put together their policies, they can't produce," Grenell told Schmitt. "People are unhappy; the economies tank. And so you look from Germany to France to Belgium — everywhere there is a Republican-, conservative-style sweep. Now, I hope that's going to happen in our country as well, but we've got some work to do.

"The Europeans have watched inflation take over; they've watched their economies go to the bottom. And suddenly, now you've got countries like France that are scaring Macron because the conservatives are marching towards a takeover, and he's just called for elections, he's that scared."

Grenell also highlighted the rise of the ultra-conservative Alternative for Germany (AfD), now the second largest party in Germany.

"What's happening across Europe is really a backlash. And remember, Rob, the European Union became smaller because of Brexit. The British said we're out of here because the rest of Europe couldn't control the immigration issue," Grenell said. "We need to learn from the Europeans on immigration; when a leader cannot handle the immigration issue in a proper way, the people revolt. I think we're seeing that in America as well."

Grenell spoke of illegal immigration in the U.S., reacting to a weekend poll showing that 62% of Americans across the political spectrum want illegals booted from the country. Grenell, who would figure to have a prominent role in a next Trump administration, carries a basic approach to it.

"I view it as enforcing the laws. And if someone has broken the law, then they need to have some sort of consequences for that," Grenell said. "We have rules. And so, when we find people that have broken the rules, that have cut the line, who are unvetted, of course we have to … kick them out. We have to get people out of this country who broke our laws. The State Department does it every single day."

"It's also about being very realistic about those people waiting. I know people, Rob, who have been waiting years, spending lots of money on attorneys, waiting in line, doing the right thing to get a green card. We owe it to the people that have followed the rules to make sure that the rulebreakers have punishment for what they've done," he added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell said the United States should heed what's happening across Europe, telling Newsmax on Monday that it's a "backlash" against progressive and woke policies.
ric grenell, europe, parliamentary elections, revolt, immigration, progressives, conservatives
564
2024-19-10
Monday, 10 June 2024 09:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved