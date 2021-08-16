Rep. Mark E. Green to Newsmax: 'It's Not Whether We Withdraw' But How

Tennessee Rep. Mark E. Green told Newsmax that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was not a matter of whether the United States did, but "how."

Appearing on "Cortes & Pellegrino," Green, who deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan as a flight surgeon for the special operations aviation regiment, said, "it's not whether we withdraw, but it's how we withdraw, and it should be conditions on the ground. And [President Joe Biden's] blaming this on the Afghan forces [is] just wrong."

"A withdrawal," Green explains, "is probably the hardest military operation there is; when one military force hands over responsibility to another. And the way this has been done, it's just a debacle. It's humiliating to the United States of America."

Green points out that a better alternative to how the Biden administration handled the withdrawal would have been to "collapse forces into evacuation sites."

"We closed Bagram Air Base, which probably has a much better runway. It's much easier to control that runway than Kabul [International Airport]. Instead, they closed everything and collapsed into... the Kabul International Airport — [a] very foolish way to do a withdrawal."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here