Earle-Sears to Newsmax: When I Win, Dems Can't Say Republicans Hate Immigrants

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears told Newsmax on Saturday that her victory in the governor's race will prove what she's been saying all along — that Republicans do not hate immigrants, and that her own life is evidence of what's possible in America when hard work replaces victimhood.

Earle-Sears, who is running against Democrat Abigail Spanberger in the state's gubernatorial race, said that Democrats and their allies have built their political strategy on division, identity politics and double standards, and that her own success as a Jamaican-born immigrant, Marine veteran and Republican leader dismantles those narratives.

"You know, if it weren't for double standards, they would have no standards at all," Earle-Sears told Newsmax TV's "The Count."

"And yet I'm the one who is able to say to the children, 'Look, I am here. You can do this. I'm not even from this great country. And that means if I can do it, you can do it — and you can do even more. You can actually be president. I can never be president. Can't even be in the line of succession.'"

Earle-Sears, who made history in 2021 as the first Black woman elected lieutenant governor in Virginia, said her story contradicts the claims that the GOP is hostile to minorities and immigrants. Her own nomination and election, she said, came from the "party of Lincoln," not from the party that insists it represents racial progress.

"With my win, which we're going to win, they can't say Republicans hate immigrants," she said.

"We know that's not true because here I am. I was nominated by the Republican Party, the party of Lincoln, and not the Democrats. But of course, I had to win my own race, and that meant I had to convince everyone to consider voting for me as lieutenant governor."

Earle-Sears said critics on the left prefer to focus on racial wounds rather than on unity or opportunity, accusing them of keeping Americans divided for political gain.

"There are people who like to continue to fight the Civil War, that's what they're doing," she said.

"They keep those old wounds alive, they keep picking at the scab, and they never let it heal. Because if they can say, 'Look, you see what these awful people are doing to you, we will never have anything unless I am elected and you need me to continue to save you and to vouch for you,' then we get what we get, unfortunately."

Earle-Sears said her message to voters, especially young Americans and immigrants, is that the American Dream still works for those who believe in it. Her own journey should be proof enough.

