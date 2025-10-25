Earle-Sears to Newsmax: Spanberger 'Has the Backbone of a Jellyfish'

Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, "has the backbone of a jellyfish" and has "made a cunning political calculation about her future" by continuing to support state Attorney General candidate Jay Jones amid his texting scandal, says Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.

"Abigail has a running mate in the attorney general nominee, Jay Jones, who … said that [then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert, a Republican] deserves two bullets to the head.

"And not just that, but the Republican's two children, 2 and 5 years old at the time, also deserve to be killed," Earle-Sears, a Republican opposing Spanberger in the governor's race, said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "Saturday Agenda."

"And so here Abigail is instead of saying, 'You cannot be on the ticket, you got to go Jay Jones,' she has made a cunning political calculation about her future, and she knows if she says he needs to go, then you know these people won't vote for him or her.

"And then if she says he's got to stay, then these people won't vote for her," Earle-Sears added.

"So you don't see her as any kind of profile in courage, and that's what we need in a governor.

"We need somebody who has a backbone, and it's not Abigail," she said.

"She has the backbone of a jellyfish."

But "she's part of the problem, too," said Earle-Sears, "because she also said to her supporters — and this was after Charlie Kirk was murdered — that they, her supporters, should let their rage fuel them.

"What rage? And fuel what? To what end?

"You know, she's using some CIA tactics. And of course, you know, she's CIA, so we just can't have this woman," she added.

Jones is facing bipartisan backlash after the release of violent text messages and revelations about his past legal troubles.

The leaked 2022 messages included threats toward political rivals, while separate records show Jones avoided jail time for driving 116 mph by performing community service.

Jones has apologized, calling his remarks "shameful and embarrassing," but party leaders have distanced themselves as Republicans seize on the controversy to question his fitness for office.

Spanberger publicly denounced the language as "absolutely abhorrent" but declined to withdraw her endorsement of Jones during multiple public appearances and a high-profile debate.

Polling suggests that while Spanberger remains ahead in the governor's race, Jones' support has slipped in the attorney general race following the scandal.

That gap raises the risk of ticket-splitting or weakened downballot coattails for the Democrat.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.

