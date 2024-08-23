WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: william timmons | newsmax | afghanistan | dnc | kamala harris

Rep. Timmons to Newsmax: Harris Ignored Afghanistan in Speech

By    |   Friday, 23 August 2024 10:51 AM EDT

Rep. William Timmons, R-S.C., on Friday criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for failing to address the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which he called "the biggest disgrace" in U.S. history, during her acceptance speech the Democrat presidential nomination this week.

Harris touted the administration's foreign policy during her speech at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, vowing to "never waver in defense of America's security and ideals" if elected. However, many Republicans criticized Harris for not mentioning the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"The biggest disgrace in the history of our country is how we left Afghanistan, not only because of the service members that were killed, but because of the reduced respect abroad," Timmons said Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"And if that's not bad enough, these liberals that tout all of these progressive values, the Taliban are horrible and they are subjugating women. Just this week they passed a new law saying that women cannot show their face or speak in public. And these are the Democrats that are using the military that are promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion to reshape our military using pronouns and making sure that transgenders are promoted into positions of power."

Timmons added: "I don't think that any of this facilitates a lethal military. The only thing the military should be used for is to fight and win wars. Anything else is you're missing the mark and they're missing the mark across the board." 

