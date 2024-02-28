Rep. Timmons to Newsmax: James Biden Money Trail Key

A central part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden is finding a direct link to money being paid from a foreign entity that ended up in his hands while he was vice president, after he left office, and before he became president.

Rep William Timmons, R-N.C., a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which is leading the inquiry, told Newsmax on Wednesday the committee is investigating the money Biden's brother James Biden gave to him as a "loan repayment."

"We've asked additional information from Jim Biden's lawyers that we have a $200,000 and $40,000 payment from Jim Biden to President Biden, which was a loan repayment," Timmons told "The Record With Great Van Susteren." "We have a questionable path of that money going to Jim Biden initially, so we're going to get to the bottom of that."

The Oversight Committee said it has identified more than 20 shell companies and uncovered how the Bidens and their associates raked in more than $24 million between 2015 and 2019 by selling Joe Biden as "the brand."

James Biden, who testified in front of the Oversight Committee on Feb. 21, wrote a $200,000 personal check to his brother marked as a "loan repayment" in March 2018, the same day he received $600,000 from Americore Health, a financially distressed and hospital operator, according to the committee.

Also, in September 2017, James Biden's wife, Sara Biden, wrote a $40,000 check from her husband's account to her brother-in-law, also marked as a "loan repayment." The Oversight Committee claims the money was funded by August 2017 payments from Hudson West III and Owasco, P.C., companies related to CFEC Energy, which has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

According to the committee, Hudson West III was a joint venture between Hunter Biden and CEFC associate Gongwen Dong, and Owasco, P.C., was owned and controlled by Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden testified Wednesday in front of the Oversight Committee.

"But again, the question is: Did this president use U.S. policy changes to benefit his family?" Timmons said. "And even if he didn't receive any money directly, if he changed U.S. policy in order to get his son and his brother $25 million, that's unacceptable, and we're going to find out. We're going to follow the evidence."

