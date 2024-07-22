Rep. Timmons to Newsmax: Cheatle Will Resign or Face Impeachment

Rep. William Timmons, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Monday that US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle will either resign or be fired or else legislators are "going to impeach her" following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Cheatle testified before the House Oversight Committee on Monday about the agency's failure to prevent the attempt on Trump's life at a rally in Pennsylvania earlier this month, when a lone shooter climbed onto a roof overlooking the site of the event and fired at Trump, injuring him and killing an attendee.

Timmons said on "Newsline" that Cheatle has been "doing her very best to not answer any questions" during the hearing on Monday.

He added that Cheatle has "been asked questions about Republicans, Democrats, and we've got no answers. Basic, basic facts, she refuses to answer. She's had calls from both sides of the aisle for her to resign," including from Illinois Democrat Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Florida Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz.

Timmons said, "A number of Democrats have been very forceful in their request for resignation" and "the entire dais" of Republicans have "requested her resignation."

The congressman predicted, "Either she's going to resign, she's going to be fired, or we're going to impeach her."

Timmons said that Cheatle's "conduct is absolutely ridiculous. The fact that she did answer one question, the question I asked her, and she said that there was adequate Secret Service protection at the Trump rally and I about lost it."

The South Carolina Republican said, "If that's what she thinks [is] adequate, she has no business being in charge of the Secret Service."

