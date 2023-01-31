Rep. Wesley Hunt to Newsmax: 'Un-American' to Silence Half of US

It is "completely un-American" for a television service provider to "completely quell the voices of half this country," Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"I fought in combat for us to have these inalienable rights, for us to be able to speak our minds, but to think politically and have freedom of religion," Hunt told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "This is what this country is all about. We have got to keep fighting for that."

Hunt wrote a letter to DirecTV and its owners, AT&T and TPG Capital, which was signed by 40 other Republican legislators, stating that "the same individuals who sit on DirecTV's board of directors also sit on Vice Media's board of directors.

"Coincidentally, based on Kagan estimates, Vice Media appears to receive higher fees than Newsmax is requesting, despite having a fraction of the audience."

Newsmax is the fourth most-viewed news channel in the country, Hunt noted, while Vice is rated at 76th. However, Vice will still be carried by DirecTV.

"So, we're going to fight feverishly," Hunt said minutes after Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo, led a one-hour special order on the House floor, defending Newsmax against political censorship on behalf of AT&T DirecTV.

"And I'm on the Judiciary Committee, as well as some of my colleagues that were just speaking, and we're going to get to the bottom of this because this is anti-American. This is not what I fought for."

