Rep. Claudia Tenney to Newsmax: Where Is Fox News in This?

DirecTV's censorship should not just be a conservative rally cry, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., a former newspaper owner, told Newsmax.

Tenney said Democrats, CNN, MSNBC, and even Fox News should be standing with Newsmax as DirecTV — after being prodded by progressives — is "chilling" free speech.

"Where are they in this?" Tenney, asked of Fox News, on Tuesday's "Eric Bolling The Balance" about an hour after Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., hosted a one-hour special order on the House floor arguing for freedom of speech after AT&T DirecTV's removal of Newsmax.

"I owned a newspaper, so I wanted to be sure that we gave everyone an opportunity," she told host Eric Bolling.

"I would think that Fox would be behind you and supporting you, actually so should MSNBC and CNN. They should be saying this shouldn't happen. What if, at some point, the tables turn and they're in the same boat? I think this is what it's all about to actually stand up for freedom of expression, to stand up for our marketplace of ideas and the Constitution.

"I really think everyone should be interested in this, not just not just a couple of groups."

Tenney admitted "it does come down to money," so perhaps Fox News is not standing for Newsmax to gain a larger share of the conservative market, because "they view you as a competitor," she said.

Ultimately, DirecTV removing Newsmax will be losing money and missing out on a capitalist opportunity, as subscribers cancel their television services over the political bias, according to Tenney.

"I think they're going to make more money with conservative voices, because at this point, when you talk about conservative, it's really synonymous with common sense," she continued. "Some of the crazy stuff on the left isn't making money. You can look even on the other in the cable networks — how poorly MSNBC and CNN and many of those shows are doing, you know.

"So we have an opportunity, and DirecTV has an opportunity to make money."

DirecTV said it was taking the step as a "cost-cutting" — a similar claim made after it deplatformed OAN last year. But DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with low ratings and all get paid hefty license fees. Newsmax was seeking a small fee, as the nation's 4th highest-rated cable news channel.

In her brief House floor speech, Tenney denounced DirecTV's stance to pay Newsmax nothing.

"This negotiation tactic is a clear example of political bias against conservative news outlets like Newsmax, and it is having a chilling effect on free speech and freedom of the press," she said on the floor among the 18 House Republicans who spoke on behalf of Newsmax.

"Media outlets enjoying certain privileges as members of the fourth estate, limiting free speech based on political views, is against the spirit of the First Amendment and contrary to a country that celebrates and encourages the marketplace of ideas."

Tenney added she wants DirecTV to "come back to the negotiating table" with Newsmax.

"DirecTV has a responsibility to reassure its customers and the American people that it is not silencing Newsmax for political reasons," she continued. "I asked, and all of us are asking, that DirecTV immediately come to the negotiation table with Newsmax and end this disruption of access rooted in political bias."

Tenney also lamented "unfortunately, this isn't a bipartisan group" that stood for Newsmax on the House floor.

"I just hope that everyone on both sides of the aisle – and all with all viewpoints – would stand up and fight on behalf of all of us who are now not getting a robust debate as promised by the spirit of our founders."

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers: Call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air. President Donald Trump urges you CANCEL!

Important: If DirecTV tells you we are still negotiating, that is a lie! They have told NEWSMAX we will never be on a regular cable channel. DirecTV also replaced NEWSMAX with a channel that has no news and no ratings. Also, NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.

2. AT&T customers: Call toll free at 888-855-2338, for any of their cellphones, wireless products, or services, and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX. President Trump has urged you to cancel their services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.

Related Stories: