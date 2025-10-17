Gen. Clark to Newsmax: Tomahawks in Ukraine Risk Direct US Role in War

Retired Army Gen. Wesley Clark told Newsmax on Friday that supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine could draw the United States into direct involvement in the conflict.

President Donald Trump discussed supplying Tomahawk missiles with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday when Zelenskyy visited the White House.

The precision-guided Tomahawk Land Attack Missile, or TLAM, is a long-range cruise missile that can strike targets up to 1,000 miles away, even in heavily defended airspace.

"Ukraine doesn't have the capacity to really plan and put the guidance into these missiles," Clark, a former NATO supreme allied commander in Europe, told "American Agenda." "So, you have to have in-course guidance, and you have to know where the enemy radars are."

When asked whether delivering Tomahawk missiles would draw the United States deeper into the conflict — and whether Russia would see that as an escalation — Clark said:

"What it looks like to me. Yeah. And I'm not on the inside. I don't have the classified information. But yeah, that's what it looks like."

Clark added that even if the U.S. supplied the missiles, they wouldn't be enough to turn the tide of the war in Ukraine's favor.

"If you gave Ukraine a couple of hundred of these missiles and if it could launch them all in a single salvo, you could probably have an immediate impact on something like Russia's refinery capacity," Clark said.

"But if you give them a hundred and they can launch two or three a day, it's a politically significant event, but it's not militarily significant."

"The thing is, there are other ways to help Ukraine militarily," he added. "This Tomahawk idea is just a sort of symbolic thing that was thrown out there.

But there's a lot of other assistance we could be providing: electronic warfare, more 155 [mm] artillery rounds, more Bradley Fighting Vehicles, more ATACMS [Army Tactical Missile Systems], and so forth. So, [we] shouldn't get hung up on the TLAMs."

