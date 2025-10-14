Holt, Eddy to Newsmax: Tomahawk Missiles for Ukraine an 'Escalation'

Two retired generals told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Trump administration should reconsider reported plans to sell Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, noting that it would send "a dangerous signal at a very dangerous time."

On what would have been his 32nd birthday, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump in a ceremony moved to the newly renovated Rose Garden to accommodate what the president described as "a big and enthusiastic crowd."

"The crowd for Charlie K's Presidential Medal of Freedom presentation is so big and enthusiastic that I moved it out to the new Rose Garden," Trump said, highlighting the "Presidential Wall of Fame" and "Palm Court renovation."

Supporters honored Kirk by wearing red to the White House for the event.

Following the announcement, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt and retired FBI intelligence manager Chris Eddy, also a retired Air Force brigadier general, joined Newsmax's "American Agenda" to comment on the ceremony and analyze foreign policy moves, in particular reports that the U.S. may supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

Holt urged caution, calling the proposal "a dangerous signal at a very dangerous time."

"All this Tomahawk language is meant to spark negotiations, maybe to show the Russians we're not done supporting Ukraine," Holt said. "But I'd have a lot of pause.

"Moscow's already said they'd consider us belligerents. I'd be working back channels, not pushing escalation."

Eddy agreed, warning that such actions could backfire and draw NATO into deeper confrontation.

"I don't think the Tomahawks are a game-changer," he said. "They're limited in supply and could cause Russia to do more air incursions into NATO territory, even if they claim they're accidental."

Both generals commended Trump's diplomatic strategy but emphasized restraint. Holt noted that much of Trump's foreign policy remains deliberately opaque.

"There's probably 60% of what President Trump's doing that we have no idea about," Holt said.

"This has been a ... Vietnam-style war: incremental weaponry, no clear strategy. Tomahawks would only put us on an escalatory trail."

Eddy concluded that Russia's endurance in Ukraine will be broken not by weapons but by economics.

"Putin doesn't want peace," Eddy said. "He'll stay as long as he can.

"The way to hurt him is economically, not militarily."

