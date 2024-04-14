Gen. Wesley Clark to Newsmax: Israel Will Strike Back at Iran

It will be surprising if Israel does not retaliate against Iran's drone and missile attacks, even though Iran was essentially blocked in getting its weapons to strike their intended targets, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Wesley Clark told Newsmax Sunday.

"Israeli deterrent rests on the ability to dominate escalation, and so I think Israel is not going to sit back passively and simply say, Hey, a good defense is enough," the retired U.S. Army general told Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Israel's defensive moves were "great," Clark said, but he added that he does not think Israel wants to rely as much on the United States as it needs.

"You already see the convolutions between American politics and what Israel has to do in Gaza," Clark told Van Susteren. "More importantly, Israel feels that it has to be able to dominate the field and cap off any escalation."

That means it will "be very surprising if Israel doesn't come back and penetrate Iran, either with missiles or aircraft, and take out some significant targets," he said.

However, Clark said he doesn't think Israel's response will be a "Clint Eastwood 'Make my day' moment" on Iran's nuclear capabilities, as Israel and Iran are so far apart.

"A lot of the nuclear stuff has been dispersed," he said. "It's underground. I'm not sure that Israel has the deep-penetrating bombs and warheads necessary to take out the underground facilities. You probably couldn't do it anyway with assurance unless you landed troops and checked it afterward."

He added that the "real beneficiary" of all the back and forth concerning Israel and Iran is Russia, as the matter is a distraction from the war in Ukraine.

"You can be sure Russia was consulted as part of this; and Russia is willing to risk the Iranian nuclear program, no doubt about that," Clark said.

Meanwhile, even with sanctions in play, Iran and its proxies, like Hamas, are still getting money from the United States despite sanctions that have been put into place, said Clark.

Iran also gets money by selling electricity to Iraq and "through hook and crook and various other means," but still "they want American money."

Further, Iran's economy is in "real trouble," said Clark.

"They're wrecking their social security system," he said. "The military is not being paid. Inflation is rampant. Taxi drivers can't get the passengers to pay their rates."

And this has brought a classic situation in which a dictator, when he's having trouble at home, starts "a war abroad to try to rally support," said Clark. "This is a very familiar pattern."

Iran is also still able to sell oil despite sanctions, he said.

"It goes to countries like Oman, where it's repackaged and doped up a little bit and then sold to people who are willing to take it," said Clark.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has unfrozen money to Iran, but that kind of thing must stop, said Clark.

"We have to recognize where we are," he said. "We're in a new era here. This is not business as usual. This is not the post-Cold War. This is not where we could be noble and nice and naive and get away with it."

Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea are all lining up against the United States, and they're willing to use force, Clark said.

"Nuclear weapons are back in play, and certainly nuclear threats are in play in Ukraine and implicitly here in the Middle East," said Clark. "This is a new era. And we don't have to be nice, and we don't have to give them money. And we shouldn't."

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com