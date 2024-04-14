×
IDF Minister: Israel Can Form Alliance Against Iran

Sunday, 14 April 2024 10:57 AM EDT

Israel has an opportunity to form a strategic alliance against Iran after its mass drone and missile attack was jointly repelled, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday.

The attack was repelled together with the United States and other countries, Gallant said in a statement.

"We have an opportunity to establish a strategic alliance against this grave threat by Iran which is threatening to mount nuclear explosives on these missiles, which could be an extremely grave threat."

