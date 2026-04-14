VP Vance Says US-Iran Mistrust Can't Be Solved Overnight

Vice President JD Vance said on Tuesday there was a lot of mistrust between Washington and Tehran that cannot be resolved overnight, but he added that Iranian ‌negotiators wanted to make a deal ​and that he felt "very good about where we are."

Talks to end the Iran war ⁠could resume in Pakistan over the next two ​days, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, after ⁠the collapse of weekend negotiations prompted Washington to impose a blockade on Iranian ports.

A fragile two-week ceasefire between the U.S. ‌and Iran still has a week to ​run. Vance was ‌involved in the talks last weekend in Pakistan.

"There is a lot ‌of, of course, mistrust between Iran and the United States of America. You are not going ⁠to solve that problem ‌overnight," Vance said ⁠during a Turning Point USA event.

Iranian negotiators wanted to ⁠make ⁠a deal, he said.

"I feel very good about where we are," Vance ‌added.

The Iran war began when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb.28. Chief among the concerns was the possibility of Iran developing nuclear weapons, something Trump has vowed to prevent.

Iran responded to the attacks with ‌its own ​strikes on ‌Israel and Gulf states that host U.S. bases. U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks in ​Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions.