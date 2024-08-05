Gen. Wesley Clark to Newsmax: Israel Ready for Iran Strike

Ret. Gen. Wesley Clark told Newsmax on Monday that if diplomacy does not prevail, Israel is ready if Iran strikes.

"Iran seems to be preparing something," Clark said on "Newsline." "What would it be? Probably a combination of ballistic missiles and drones."

Clark said he could envision the weapons being launched by Hezbollah since they would have more of an impact, but he believes Iran wants to strike Israel directly. Clark said he doesn't think Israel will launch a preemptive strike unless it believed Iran was launching a nuclear strike.

"My guess is Israel is prepared," Clark said. "Every weapon system is loaded, cocked, ready to go, waiting for this strike to come in."

Israel's response will depend on how effective Iran's strike is, but Clark said he doesn't think Israel nor Iran would expand the conflict into something more worldwide.

"I don't I think it's really in Israel's interest to expand," Clark said. "I don't think Iran wants a regional war right now.

"It's still got its nuclear program to protect and the Iranian leadership is shaky at home. And I think there are a lot of factions in Iran that would love to see some Israeli and American bombs landing in Iran. That would somehow discombobulate the leadership. So, I think Iran doesn't want it. Israel doesn't want it. Certainly, the United States doesn't want it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com