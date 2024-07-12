Gen. Wesley Clark to Newsmax: 'NATO Summit Came Off Very Well'

Ret. Gen. Wesley Clark told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden "did a good job" while hosting the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Washington, D.C., this week, saying it "came off very well."

The U.S. hosted the heads of state from the thirty-two members of NATO this week on the group's 75th anniversary, with much of the summit's focus being the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In an interview on Friday, Clark, the former NATO supreme allied commander, Europe, told "Newsline": "I think we got a strong statement of support for Ukraine. We got the phrase 'irreversible' in their path to NATO membership. We've got pledges of a lot more support, including five more Patriot [missile] systems" for the country. So this is important for Ukraine."

Clark continued: "I think the world leaders came to Washington … concerned about the leadership struggle or concerned about the American election ... about what new President [Donald] Trump might do to NATO" if reelected.

"Everyone's concerned that President Trump is going to pull the United States out of NATO, cut off intelligence support to NATO, let the European nations cut their own deals with Russia, etc.," he added. "So that was a major concern."

Clark praised Biden, saying he "did a good job of trying to pull these NATO nations together" even though, "obviously, they're concerned about all of the questions about his leadership, his cognitive ability and so forth, and will he stay as the president for the reelection or not?"

The general said, "There's a lot of questions, but NATO is a Democratic alliance." Clark noted that every NATO country has elections, "and those elections always raise concerns and raise uncertainties for NATO."

