Retired Gen. Wesley Clark to Newsmax: Biggest Fear Is Nuclear Iran

Iran reportedly has threatened Israel that it will use weapons it has never used before should the Jewish state follow through on its vow to retaliate after it was attacked Saturday by hundreds of drones and missiles sent by the Islamic regime.

Retired U.S. Army Gen. Wesley Clark, a former NATO supreme allied commander, told Newsmax on Tuesday his biggest fear is that Iran has nuclear weapons that Israel would not be able to defend against.

"Most people think that they're on the way to [becoming] a nuclear weapons state," Clark told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," referring to Iran. "My guess is they have two to six nuclear weapons ready right now. Whether they can put them on a missile, whether they work that well, whether they deploy, all that remains to be seen.

"My biggest fear is that they do have nuclear weapons [and] that the presence of those nuclear weapons or nuclear capacity is beyond the ability of Israel to take it out."

Clark said Israel has long been asking the U.S. for help with eliminating Iran's quest to be a nuclear power. He said the Obama administration wanted to handle it diplomatically, agreeing to a nuclear deal with Iran that Clark called "pretty loose" and that he said only temporarily delayed Iran's pursuit of nuclear capability.

"We haven't solved it diplomatically," Clark said. "The [Iranian] regime still wants destruction of the state of Israel. Israel is left with a terrible dilemma here. If they strike at the nuclear weapons, they may get them; they may not. If they don't strike, then they have ceded to Iran the escalation dominance in future conflicts and future confrontations in the region, and Israel has never given any other power in the region a chance to believe that it could overrun it or destroy it. It's a really perilous moment for Israel."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com