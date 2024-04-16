KT McFarland to Newsmax: Biden 'Put Israel in a Bind'

Former Deputy National Security Adviser KT McFarland told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden "put Israel in a bind" with recent comments calling for a cease-fire after an attack by Iran.

Biden, after a meeting with the Prime Minister of Iraq, said the U.S. is "committed to a cease-fire that will bring the hostages home and preventing conflict from spreading."

Biden's comments came only days after Iran launched a wide-ranging assault on Israel using drones and missiles, nearly all of which were shot down by Israeli defense forces with support from the U.S., Great Britain, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia. According to an NPR report, the unprecedented strikes were in retaliation for an April 1 attack attributed to Israel that killed top Iranian officers at Iran's embassy compound in Syria.

McFarland said on "Newsline" that "the Biden administration has sort of put Israel in a bind because, on one hand, they did come to the aid of Israel" during the recent missile and drone attack by Iran, which she said "surprised" her and "was a good thing."

However, McFarland said Biden followed this statement of support by saying, "That's it. Israel, you can't do anything more. If you do, you're going to do it on your own."

McFarland said Biden "laid down a threat to the Israelis, and basically, now [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is caught between a rock and a hard place" because "he does need to respond" to this attack by Iran.

"He does need to take military action and various other kinds of action against Iran, or Iran's just going to keep doing it again and again and again," McFarland said.

McFarland added that Iran has "five times the number of missiles left that they haven't used yet" and said Israel "can't fight a comprehensive fight and defend themselves. If they don't have the United States' help."

McFarland concluded that Biden "put Israel in just a terrible box" and added that her advice to Israel would be to "keep your powder dry and understand that the cavalry will be there with a new president, and then Israel will be allowed to defend itself."