Dershowitz to Newsmax: Washington DC Should Not Be a State

Constitutional law attorney Alan Dershowitz, a Harvard law professor, told Newsmax that Washington D.C. should not be a state.

Appearing on "Spicer & Co." Dershowitz states, "there's an enormous amount of confusion. On the one hand, there's the issue of whether or not the people who live on Northwest or Northeast should vote. And the answer to that is yes, they should vote. The second question is, should it be a state? The answer to that is no, [Washington D.C.] shouldn't be a state. There's an easy way of doing this, and that is give part of to Maryland, part of it to Virginia, and let's not make this a political issue. Let's make it a voting issue."

Dershowitz continued, arguing that "the seat of government can't be a state. The framers of the Constitution clearly intended for there to be a seat of government set aside no more than 10 miles square. Which would be the Capital— wouldn't belong to any state. The question you have to ask is, if the shoe were on the other foot, if the District of Columbia were 94% Republican, would the Democrats be saying, 'oh, my God, voting rights,' they wouldn't give a darn about the voting rights."

