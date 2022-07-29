Rep. Davidson to Newsmax: Families 'Under Massive Pressure' to Adjust to High Inflation

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, believes the Biden administration would have more credibility with the American people if they owned the latest inflation or GDP growth numbers — instead of needlessly attempting to redefine what constitutes a "recession."

Ohio "families are under massive pressure to make their budgets work" due to surging prices and higher inflation, Davidson told Newsmax Friday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

"Buying habits are changing, and this is slowing down the economy," added Davidson, who's up for reelection this November in Ohio's 8th District, which covers an elongated area of the Indiana-Ohio border.

Davidson says the Biden "economy has been overheating for a while" because of high spending and restrictive policies; and yet, he acknowledges there's still time for the White House to get the country back on track.

"It's possible for a soft landing — like Captain Sully [Sullenberger] on the Hudson [River] — but historically, this typically leads to a rather ugly outcome, and we shouldn't pretend there isn't potential danger ahead," said Davidson.

The Ohio Republican pointed how the Biden administration has kept unemployment at strong levels. He's also optimistic the Asia trip featuring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. and other congressional leaders, will serve a good purpose, especially when it comes to bringing microchip technologies back to America.

"Cross-Pacific trade is an extremely important relationship for the United States, and Taiwan is very much central to why we're trying to have a relationship, and insulate ourselves from some of the supply-chain disruptions," said Davidson, alluding to the Biden administration's recent logistical problems with delivering foreign goods.

"In general, we should stop trying to out-China China. We should be America. We've outperformed them" historically, said Davidson.

He then added the best way to attack "the economic distortions" with China "is by having a good relationship with Taiwan."

