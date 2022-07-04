Rep. Davidson to Newsmax: Nobody Wants Liz Cheney to Run in 2024

Rep. Liz Cheney may not be ruling out a run for the White House, but voters from both sides won't want her after her actions as vice-chairman of the Jan. 6 House Select Committee, Rep. Warren Davidson said on Newsmax Monday.

"I think this whole hearing shows that Liz Cheney is willing to do literally anything to stop Donald Trump," the Ohio Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "I mean, she completely throws away a promising career. People were talking about her as a potential candidate for speaker of the House."

But Trump "exposed her" as he did "so many other people who have been long-time people in the Republican Party people who have been held up as icons of the GOP," added Davidson. "Thank goodness we're outing them with, frankly their inability to cope with the country's love of Donald Trump."

Cheney, R-Wyo., told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that she will decide the 2024 race "down the road," but as for now, "the single most important thing is protecting the nation from Donald Trump."

"She's a smart lady," Davidson said in response. "I'm sure she's intelligent enough to have a plan, but it's completely disconnected from the reality of the GOP. Republicans don't see her as a Republican anymore, and Democrats aren't going to love her after she is no longer a useful tool for them … she's going to have no support from the left. She has no support from the right."

That's not to say Cheney won't have a role with President Joe Biden, he conceded, but "that's the only kind of play that she's got at this point."

Meanwhile, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who became a star witness for the committee last week, offered testimony that is "falling apart," said Davidson.

"I know her. She worked with Congressman [Mark] Meadows when he was in the House and followed him when he became chief of staff, and you know, when you break down her testimony there, there are some big things that don't fit together."

Davidson on Monday also applauded Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for his slam on Biden's call on Twitter for gas stations to lower prices.

Soon after Biden's tweet, Bezos responded, also on Twitter: "Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics."

"I think Jeff Bezos nailed it," said Davidson. "It's just an endless series of misdirections."

"The real issue is Joe Biden came in and implemented policies that are bad for energy, domestic energy production in particular," the congressman added. "It's a feature of the Green New Deal to have these high gas prices."

And while other countries have high gas prices, their governments "had some sort of 'build back better' language," said Davidson.

"Can you imagine if that $5 trillion additional spending hit the U.S. economy?" said Davidson. "Thank goodness for Sen. Joe Manchin and the 50 Republican senators that held tight or we'd have far worse. We have to get the solutions back in and Joe Biden isn't going to provide them."

Biden's "complete misunderstanding of the economy" has also led to massive inflation, said Warren.

"Retirees are feeling it the hardest," he said. "They don't have the ability to change their income. They're burning their savings faster, and it causes a lot of anxiety. They see just misdirection and blame."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!