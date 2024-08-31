Coates and Chang to Newsmax: Walz Has Regular Contact With CCP

Author and commentator Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Saturday despite his efforts to downplay his China connections, Gov. Tim Walz has “regular contact with CCP [Chinese Communist Party] organizations."

Since Vice President Kamala Harris selected Walz as her running mater, the governor from Minnesota has received intense scrutiny over his ties with communist China.

Chang said that Walz’s history with China goes back to his days as a teacher.

"Go back to his contacts in China and all of those trips for high school students and also the establishment of his company, Educational Travel Adventures. Those could not have been approved without the Communist Party's United Front Work Department stamp of approval. And the United Front Work Department is actually the part of the Communist Party that works to subvert foreign governments. So, this is a continual pattern over the course of decades," he said during an appearance on “Saturday Report.”

Former deputy national security advisor Victoria Coates also weighed in and said Walz’s affection for China reminds her of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ youthful infatuation with the Soviet Union.

"Governor Walz is an equally dangerous ideologue who has obvious connections to China and vulnerabilities there. And my concern is that that they would see him as the back door to the president in the form of Kamala Harris, and that they would both be severely compromised by America's greatest national security challenge," Coates said.

