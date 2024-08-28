Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Walz's China Ties 'Extremely Disturbing'

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's ties to China are "extremely disturbing," China analyst and author Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"In addition to the material in Representative Comey's letter, which is really damning, yesterday, The Daily Caller actually posted an investigation of Gov. Walsh's connections with United Front Work Department organizations in Minnesota," Chang told "American Agenda."

"These were front organizations. Now, the United Front Work Department is a part of the Communist Party that subverts foreign governments. So, any connection with them, especially connections over a long period of time, as we see in the Walz case, are extremely disturbing."

The Daily Caller on Tuesday reported that Walz, the Democrat vice presidential nominee, "has a long history of attending events organized by members of a nonprofit with connections to a Chinese Communist Party [CCP] influence and intelligence agency."

The report follows an investigation launched Aug. 16 by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, into Walz's ties to China.

