WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gordon chang | newsmax | tim walz | china

Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Walz's China Ties 'Extremely Disturbing'

By    |   Wednesday, 28 August 2024 06:04 PM EDT

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's ties to China are "extremely disturbing," China analyst and author Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"In addition to the material in Representative Comey's letter, which is really damning, yesterday, The Daily Caller actually posted an investigation of Gov. Walsh's connections with United Front Work Department organizations in Minnesota," Chang told "American Agenda."

"These were front organizations. Now, the United Front Work Department is a part of the Communist Party that subverts foreign governments. So, any connection with them, especially connections over a long period of time, as we see in the Walz case, are extremely disturbing."

The Daily Caller on Tuesday reported that Walz, the Democrat vice presidential nominee, "has a long history of attending events organized by members of a nonprofit with connections to a Chinese Communist Party [CCP] influence and intelligence agency."

The report follows an investigation launched Aug. 16 by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, into Walz's ties to China.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's ties to China are "extremely disturbing," China analyst and author Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Wednesday.
gordon chang, newsmax, tim walz, china
215
2024-04-28
Wednesday, 28 August 2024 06:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved