Trump at Wisconsin Town Hall: Walz 'Is a Weird Dude'

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, hasn't been shy in calling their Republican rivals, former President Donald Trump and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, weird.

But Trump turned the tables on Walz during a town hall Thursday night in La Crosse, Wisconsin, with former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a one-time Democrat who has endorsed the former president.

"They picked this guy; he is weird," Trump said at the event, which was broadcast live on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform. "I'm not weird. He's weird. He's a weird guy. He is a weird dude. They come up with soundbites. They always have soundbites. One of the things [Walz said] is that J.D. and I are weird.

"J.D. is doing a great job. Smart. Top student. Great guy. He's not weird, and I'm not weird. We're a lot of things. We are not weird. But that guy is weird, don't you think?"

Trump then criticized Walz's position on transgender issues, including support for transgender women – biological males – competing in women's sports. Last year, Walz also signed a law that requires Minnesota schools to provide access to menstrual products in bathrooms regularly used by students in grades 4 through 12, including boys bathrooms. It led to Trump nicknaming Walz "Tampon Tim."

"Who would think that this is even happening in our country with men playing in women's sports and all of this?" Trump said. "He has it at a level that nobody can believe. A bill that every boys bathroom will have tampons. Hence his name: Tampon Tim."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com