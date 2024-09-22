Walid Phares to Newsmax: Administration Wants Iran Regime to Remain

The United States is not doing enough to prevent the situation between Israel and Hamas from becoming a wider conflict because the Biden administration does not want to see the Islamic regime in Iran collapse, Newsmax foreign policy analyst Walid Phares said Sunday.

"That's why they keep talking about the cease-fire," Phares told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "They have an interest in the Iran deal. They're going to continue to send those billions of dollars, and God knows what the brokers in between are making."

That means the United States needs an "absolute change in U.S. foreign policy," he said.

"Hopefully next year we will see another administration or the same administration with a different policy changing that collaboration with the Islamic regime in Tehran," Phares said. "That's the bottom line of it."

Hezbollah fired into Nazareth Sunday morning, and Phares said that it was devastating for the holy city's population.

"But let me clarify one thing, which is not very popular," he said. "Hezbollah has missiles that can cover the entire Galilee from the north, all the way to Tel Aviv. Of course, they can throw missiles much further."

The United Nations is convening this week with several world leaders including he president of Iran to speak Tuesday, but Phares said he sees nothing happening as a result of the gathering.

"Not just because the UN is inefficient, but because this administration doesn't want to get any action against the real perpetrators of the instability of the attacks in the region, and they're all located in Tehran," he said. "We need a change in foreign policy, and that change should be comprehensive."

It's not just enough to be an ally of Israel, but there must be a look at the people in the region who support the Iranian people, the Lebanese people against Hezbollah, and all the other allies," Phares said. "We have to bring back the Arab coalition and to go again with the Abraham Accords. It's an absolutely day and night decision that the next administration needs to do."

