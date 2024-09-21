Gen. Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Hezbollah Has 'Gun to Lebanon's Head'

The Hezbollah terrorist organization is all but holding Lebanon hostage, but when Israel's force comes down on the terrorist regime hiding there, Lebanon is going to turn on them in full, according to retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt on Newsmax.

"When you see Hezbollah get hammered in these coming days, you watch how the government of Lebanon turns on them, and they well know this," Holt told Saturday's "America Right Now."

The remarks come a day after Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon warned Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib at the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) on getting a hold on Hezbollah.

"Minister Abdallah Habib, your excellency, you have allowed a terrorist organization to create a state – a state within your state, bringing ruin to your own people," Danon told UNGA. "Instead of blaming us, your peaceful neighbors, you should take action now to restrain Hezbollah and avoid greater escalation."

The words are "compulsory" as Israel's pager attack took out Hezbollah terrorists this week, which Holt has told Newsmax is a precursor to a massive assault on the terrorist organization to rid Israel of the threat to its north much like it has against Hamas in Gaza to the south.

"This is what I would call the diplomatic compulsories," Holt said of Danon's warning. "The ambassador has to say these words. He's got to get on the record putting these things out. He knows very well that the leadership in Lebanon would love nothing more than to wake up one morning and not find Hezbollah anywhere around.

"However, they also have a gun to their heads, and they're being forced to say the things that they say that are anti-Israel, because Hezbollah is nearly on the run.

"I mean, we had explosions in the Lebanese parliament of Hezbollah leaders. So all of this is a little bit of theater, but it's also them coming on the record."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com