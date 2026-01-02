Walid Phares to Newsmax: New Iran Protests More 'Organized, Resilient'

More than two decades of protests in Iran have built to this latest protest effort, Walid Phares, a former foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax Friday.

“This is the outcome of multidecade attempts to change that regime and attain freedom,” Phares said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Phares said protests originally began in 1999, but that these protests might make a difference.

"This wave is more organized, resilient, connected and also knows exactly what to do when they started to move against the police stations, against the centers of the militias," Phares said.

The former Trump adviser praised President Donald Trump for expressing support in a Truth Social post, calling it "very powerful."

"He committed that if the regime is going to go the route of [former Syrian President Bashar] Assad or the Taliban slaughtering their people, we will do something about it," Phares said.

Trump is the most formidable weapon against the Iranian regime, Phares said, comparing his post to when former President Ronald Reagan told the Soviet Union to tear down the Berlin Wall.

"If he follows with an actual speech from the white House to the Iranian people, we don't need to be on the ground," Phares said.

"The Iranian people need to hear the voice of the most powerful man in the world, which is Donald Trump.

"We're not going to any other war. We're ending this war," he added.

Phares said all the freedom fighters need to help overthrow the Iranian regime is a speech of support from Trump, noting they already control 30% of the institutions and militias inside Iran.

"After that, when the U.S. government's capabilities connect also with the Israelis and with other players in the region, it's toast for the regime," Phares said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com